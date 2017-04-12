Four members of the Billerica Fire Department in Massachusetts are on leave pending an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct, the town confirms.

According to the Lowell Sun, three male firefighters and a female fire dispatcher face disciplinary hearings later this month and could be terminated. Details about the alleged acts and the names of the employees are not being released at this time.

Town Manager John Curran said additional employees could face disciplinary action, including management.

"It is apparent from the level of investigation that has already taken place that the mid-level command staff is often unclear of what their role is from a management and command perspective," Curran said in a statement. "Under the direction of Chief Thomas Conway, the town will restructure the mid-level command staff of the fire department to ensure that there is greater opportunity for broad based management experience."

Additionally, the town has scheduled a series of management training sessions to address misconduct, with all fire department staff being retained for training to prevent sexual harassment. A new visitor policy has been put in place, effective immediately.