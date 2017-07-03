3 Hospitalized in 2 South End Shootings | NECN
3 Hospitalized in 2 South End Shootings

By Melissa Buja

    Three people were hospitalized Monday night in two shootings in the city's south end.

    Boston EMS said they responded to 521 Massachusetts Ave. at 11:40 p.m. for the first shooting where two victims were found.

    Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

    About the same time, first responders were called to 150 North Hampton for another shooting.

    One person there was also transported to an area hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

    Boston EMS believe the two shootings are related.

    NBC Boston has reached out to Boston Police for more details.

