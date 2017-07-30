3 Hurt in Danbury Plane Crash - NECN
3 Hurt in Danbury Plane Crash

    Three people were taken to the hospital after a Cessna 172S crashed after taking off at the Danbury Municipal Airport Sunday.

    Three people are hurt after a plane crash at Danbury Airport, according to the mayor.

    Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted Sunday that a plane crashed while taking off from Danbury Airport. Three people were taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.

    The FAA said that a Cessna 172S crashed after taking off around 10:25 a.m. The FAA and NTSB have been called in to investigate.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

