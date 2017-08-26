Three teenagers are facing vandalism charges in Hull, Massachusetts.

Police arrested Jacob Looney, Emma Pimental, and Emily Rose, all 18, of West Bridgewater, Thursday on charges of malicious destruction of property.

Police said a Hull officer and a Massachusetts State Trooper responded to a report at 7:47 p.m. at Fort Revere Park for alleged tagging.

When authorities arrived, Looeny, Pimental and Rose were seen holding cans of spray paint.

All three were taken into custody and later released on $40 cash bail pending their arraignments in Hingham District Court.