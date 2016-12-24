3-Year-Old Shoots Self With Unlicensed Gun

A 3-year-old Cape Cod girl is in custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families after accidentally shooting herself with her father's unlicensed gun Friday, police say.

The child had a severe gunshot wound on her left hand when police responded to a home around 1 p.m. on Captain Daniel Road in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. She was treated at Cape Cod Hospital before being transported to a hospital in Boston. She is expected to survive.

The girl's father, 30-year-old military veteran Nicholas Alexander Jenner, was arrested on multiple firearm charges. According to police, the victim took his fully loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol off a nightstand in a room she shared with her parents, shooting herself in the hand.

Authorities seized that gun and other unlicensed firearms and ammunition, police say.

The DCF was contacted and has taken custody of the victim.

Charges against Jenner include unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm near a minor and reckless endangerment of a child.

Police did not say when Jenner would appear in court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.