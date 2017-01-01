30-Year-Old Killed in New Year's Day Crash

Authorities temporarily shut down I-495 northbound in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning for a medical helicopter to get to the scene of major crash.

A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-495 in Massachusetts on New Year's Day, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the scene on 495 northbound in Hopkinton around 9 a.m., where they found a 2008 Chrysler Sebring that had crashed and "broken apart into numerous pieces."

Fire crews from Hopkinton and Milford arrived to help free the driver, who trapped and suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Authorities had to shut down I-495 for about 12 minutes for a medical helicopter to arrive at the scene, but emergency medical workers were unable to stabilize him and he was taken to Milton Hospital via ambulance, where doctors pronounced him deceased.

His name has not been released.

Investigators say speeding appears to be a factor in the crash.

**Editor's note: State police previously said the Milton Fire Department responded to the scene.