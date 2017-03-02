Conn. Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor for Years | NECN
Conn. Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor for Years

    Plainfield Police

    A 39-year-old Colchester man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor for years. 

    Police arrested Randall Lee Craig at his resident on David Drive Wednesday morning following a lenghty investigation into sexual assault allegations. 

    The investigation found that Craig had been sexually assault a juvenile for "numerous" years, beginning when the child was just six years old, Plainfield Police said. 

    The sexual assault took place in Plainfield and Killingly.

    A warrant for Craig's arrest was submitted on Feb. 28. 

    Craig has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He was also charged with failure to appear based on an additional active arrest warrant.

    His bond was set at $500,000.

    Published 8 minutes ago
