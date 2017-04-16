The 3-year-old boy who died as the result of a hit-and-run in Milford, Massachusetts Sunday evening has been identified as Jonathan Loja.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A 3-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run accident in Milford, Massachusetts.

Milford police said the event occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of 30 Water Street.

The child was reportedly playing with a yo-yo when he walked into the street and was struck.

The child is reportedly Jonathan Loja, who was attending a family Easter get together when he somehow exited a fenced-in yard.

Loja was apparently playing with a yo-yo when he walked into the street and was struck.

Police are seeking help in locating the car involved in the crime, a late model red Toyota Scion SUV with tinted windows.

The incident is currently under police investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.