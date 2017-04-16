A 3-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run accident in Milford, Massachusetts.
Milford police said the event occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of 30 Water Street.
The child is reportedly Jonathan Loja, who was attending a family Easter get together when he somehow exited a fenced-in yard.
Loja was apparently playing with a yo-yo when he walked into the street and was struck.
Police are seeking help in locating the car involved in the crime, a late model red Toyota Scion SUV with tinted windows.
The incident is currently under police investigation.
