3yo Milford Hit-and-Run Victim Identified | NECN
3yo Milford Hit-and-Run Victim Identified

Milford police said the event occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of 30 Water Street

By Alexandra Prim

    The 3-year-old boy who died as the result of a hit-and-run in Milford, Massachusetts Sunday evening has been identified as Jonathan Loja.

    A 3-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run accident in Milford, Massachusetts.

    Milford police said the event occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of 30 Water Street.

    The child was reportedly playing with a yo-yo when he walked into the street and was struck.

    The child is reportedly Jonathan Loja, who was attending a family Easter get together when he somehow exited a fenced-in yard.

    Loja was apparently playing with a yo-yo when he walked into the street and was struck.

    Police are seeking help in locating the car involved in the crime, a late model red Toyota Scion SUV with tinted windows.

    The incident is currently under police investigation.

    This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

