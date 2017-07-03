4 Injured in 2 Separate Shootings in Boston's Roxbury Neighborhood | NECN
4 Injured in 2 Separate Shootings in Boston's Roxbury Neighborhood

By John Moroney and Tim Jones

    Boston EMS said three people were taken to trauma centers in the first shooting and at least one was in serious condition.

    (Published Monday, July 3, 2017)

    Four people were hospitalized after two different shootings in a span of just a few minutes in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. 

    The first report of gunfire came from Ziegler Street late Sunday night, then minutes later a second shooting was reported on Annunciation Road. 

    In the second shooting, a fourth person suffered minor injuries. 

    No names have been released.

    There is no word on any arrests. 

    Published at 4:29 AM EDT on Jul 3, 2017 | Updated at 6:25 AM EDT on Jul 3, 2017

