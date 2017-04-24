4 People Injured in Overnight Shootings in Boston | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

4 People Injured in Overnight Shootings in Boston

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Four people were shot overnight Sunday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

    According to Boston EMS, the first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thane Street. Two people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The second shooting happened on Harvard Street just after 10 p.m. One woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

    The third shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. on Creston Street. One man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    No further details were released.

    Published 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices