4 People Injured in Overnight Shootings in Boston

Four people were shot overnight Sunday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

According to Boston EMS, the first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thane Street. Two people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened on Harvard Street just after 10 p.m. One woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The third shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. on Creston Street. One man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.