4 Rescued After Boat Sinks Off Massachusetts Coast | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

4 Rescued After Boat Sinks Off Massachusetts Coast

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Four people had to be rescued on Wednesday after their boat took on water and sank off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

    Fire officials said the boaters had left from Brant Rock in Marshfield when their cabin cruiser began to sink.

    The boat ended up in Plymouth waters by the time rescue crews arrived.

    All four people were rescued and taken to Beth Israel Hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.

    Crews will head back to the area on Thursday to try and recover the boat and determine why it sank.

    Published 34 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices