4 Rescued After Boat Sinks Off Massachusetts Coast

Four people had to be rescued on Wednesday after their boat took on water and sank off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said the boaters had left from Brant Rock in Marshfield when their cabin cruiser began to sink.

The boat ended up in Plymouth waters by the time rescue crews arrived.

All four people were rescued and taken to Beth Israel Hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.

Crews will head back to the area on Thursday to try and recover the boat and determine why it sank.