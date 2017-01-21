Four teenagers were hospitalized early Saturday morning following a single vehicle crash in Hollis, New Hampshire.

Hollis Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 352 Pine Hill Road at 12:11 a.m. where the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Police determined that the vehicle somehow left the roadway, rolled, and came to rest before catching fire.

Three of the four occupants, ranging in ages 15 to 16 years old, were able to get themselves out of the vehicle. The driver, an 18-year-old man, was pulled from the vehicle by a resident.

The passengers were taken to area hospitals to be treated for serious injuries. The driver was also hospitalized but has been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Hollis Police Department with the assistance of the Hudson Police Department Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team.