Blizzard Conditions Possible With Approaching Storm

Another big winter storm (perhaps a blizzard) is heading our way! There is growing certainty that this will be a high impact event for most of the region. The worst of the storm will be felt in Maine. You will likely need a yardstick to measure the snow there. Let’s compartmentalize the timing and impacts:

Timing: Flurries or snow showers are possible in north east Massachusetts and the New Hampshire Seacoast this morning. During the afternoon, steady rain and snow will move in. We’re expecting mainly snow north of the Mass Pike and rain (to start south). By Sunday evening, the rain/snow line will drop south. Most areas should see a change to snow by midnight. The heaviest snow will fall from 5 PM through midnight in metro Boston. Light snow will linger through much of Monday — at least along the coast. Winds increase during the day on Monday and continue through Monday night.

Snowfall Amounts: Up to 1” for the Islands; 1-3” for much of Plymouth county and the Cape; 3-6” near Taunton and Attleboro; 6-9” for most of Metro West and Boston; 9-12” for most of the Northshore; 12-18” for the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line.

Wind Gusts: Up to 50 miles per hour inland; up to 60 miles per hour for the north shore; up to 70 miles per hour for the Cape and Islands.

Coastal Flooding: Widespread minor flooding with pockets of moderate coastal flood during the late morning/early afternoon Monday high tide.