79-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit by Van

A 79-year-old Torrington woman has died of injuries sustained when she was hit by a minivan in Torrington Saturday evening.

The accident happened on Main Street near the McDonald's around 6:00 p.m.

The victim, identified as Nellie Crowston, was first transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital but was later flown by Lifestar medical helicopter to Hartford Hospital, police said. On Sunday she died of her injuries.

The driver of the minivan remained on scene.

Main Street was closed in the area of McDermott Avenue for hours. The Torrington Accident Investigation team has now taken over the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2000.

(CORRECTION: 7/31/17 2:15 p.m.): Police initially indicated that Crowston was 89. Police later corrected that information and said she was 79. The story above has been corrected.