5-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Somerset, Mass. | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

5-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Somerset, Mass.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A massive 5-alarm fire broke out in Somerset, Massachusetts.

    (Published 4 minutes ago)

    A massive fire broke out at a local gun shop in Somerset, Massachusetts on Sunday.

    Firefighters first responded to reports of a building fire on County Street just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a 3-alarm fire near the intersection of Buffington and County Streets.

    According to affiliate WJAR-TV the flames jumped to 5 alarms and ripped through the Commonwealth Firearms building.

    Clouds of smoke could be seen miles away from the scene. Streets in the surrounding area were closed as crews worked to put out the flames. Officials confirm there were no injuries, and the building is completely destroyed.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices