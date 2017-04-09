5-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Somerset, Mass.

A massive fire broke out at a local gun shop in Somerset, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Firefighters first responded to reports of a building fire on County Street just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a 3-alarm fire near the intersection of Buffington and County Streets.

According to affiliate WJAR-TV the flames jumped to 5 alarms and ripped through the Commonwealth Firearms building.

Clouds of smoke could be seen miles away from the scene. Streets in the surrounding area were closed as crews worked to put out the flames. Officials confirm there were no injuries, and the building is completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.