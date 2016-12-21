The police SWAT team in Manchester, New Hampshire arrested five people for a variety of drug and weapon charges Tuesday after enacting a search warrant on a home.

Officers responded to 642 Union St. around 3:30 p.m. after they received word someone wanted for armed robbery was staying there.

Officers located the target, Terrence Cannon, 36, and arrested him on the warrant. Detectives also located and arrested, Linda Chipchase, 40, Edward Deshawn Roberts, 37, Ashley Bradicich, 20 and Maria Camacho, 36.

Cannon is facing several charges after detectives located a stolen .40 caliber handgun, 86.8grams of crack cocaine and 23.2 grams of heroin inside of the apartment.

The remaining suspects are facing a variety of charges involving drugs and weapons.

Cannon, Chipchase, Roberts and Bradicich appeared in court Tuesday. Camacho was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on January 19.