5 Displaced After House Fire
5 Displaced After House Fire

    A dryer is to blame for a fire that displaced a family of five in New Britain Sunday night.

    Fire officials said crews responded around 9:30 p.m. to a building at 2056 Stanley Street. The building is a single-family home with an auto repair shop on the ground level.

    When firefighters arrived all of the occupants were out of the building. No one was hurt.

    The home was damaged and the family has been displaced. The American Red Cross responded to provide temporary assistance.

    Fire officials said the fire was accidental and caused by a dryer.

