A Silver Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old baby in Hamden.

Police did not release a photo.

The baby, Kaleb Christensen, is about two feet long and weights nearly 20 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Hamden police said they were called for a welfare check. They do not believe the child is in harm's way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police at (203) 230-4000.