5-Month-Old Contracts First Confirmed Case of Tick-Borne Disease

A 5-month-old baby in eastern Connecticut has contracted the first case of a tick-borne disease, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In November, the baby developed a fever and started vomiting. Over the next several days, the right side of the infant's face started twitching that progressed to seizures that included eye deviation and right arm stiffening, the CDC reports.

The parents said a tick, that most likely had been brought in by a family member, attached to the infant for about three hours. With this information, plus MRI and clinical findings, the CDC was able to determine that the child had contracted Powassan virus (POWV).

“The first confirmed case of Powassan Virus in Connecticut further underscores the urgent need for research into tick-borne diseases,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement on Thursday.

Blumenthal visited the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station to discuss the surge of Connecticut's tick population.

The CDC explained that about seven cases of POWV are reported each year in the United States. Cases are predominantly in the northeast and great lake region. Minnesota, New Hampshire and Virginia reported their first POWV cases within the last seven years.

"It is not known whether this represents spread of the virus within the local tick population, or increased testing and recognition of the virus as a cause of human disease," the CDC said.