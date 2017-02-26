Five people had to be rescued early Sunday morning from a burning building in Salem, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. at the Colonial Terrace apartment complex on Nichols Street.

Firefighters used their ladder truck to rescue five residents.

One woman needed to be taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown.

Some residents who were displaced by the fire were taken to a nearby hotel. It's unclear when they will be able to return home.

Fire officials believe the blaze started in a first floor apartment. The cause is under investigation.