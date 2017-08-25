5 Residents Displaced, 2 Firefighters Transported After Boston Fire - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

5 Residents Displaced, 2 Firefighters Transported After Boston Fire

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Residents Displaced, 2 Firefighters Transported After Boston Fire
    Boston Fire

    Five residents were displaced and two firefighters were hospitalized after a fire broke out Friday night on Beacon Street in Boston.

    Firefighters responded around 10:40 p.m. to a 4-story home at 72 Beacon St. The fire reached two alarms.

    Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire, but they have a place to stay. One firefighter was treated and transported with a back injury, while another was alos taken to a hospital for evaluation.

    While the fire was confined to the top floor and attic, the entire building was left with water damage. It caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

    Published 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices