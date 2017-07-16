Five people were saved from a burning boat off of Cape Cod on Sunday morning, according to the United States Coast Guard.

A good Samaritan radioed the Coast Guard around 10:00 a.m., saying that the Finale - a 32-foot recreational craft - had caught fire and he had rescued everyone aboard.

After the Coast Guard responded to the scene, they determined that all five people were uninjured. They were brought by the Coast Guard back to Woods Hole in Falmouth, Massachusetts where family was waiting for them.

The vessel, which was about 18 miles south of Noman's Land at the time of the incident, capsized and was eventually recovered by a salvage company.