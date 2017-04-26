A school bus was struck by a car in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. There were no serious injuries.

Five people were taken to a hospital and a Massachusetts teenager was cited after a vehicle crashed into a school bus in Yarmouth Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Regional Avenue and Station Avenue in South Yarmouth around 7:16 a.m.

The crash involved a Jeep with four students heading to Cape Cod Regional High School in Harwich and a school bus with 15 students inside heading to the same school.

Investigation showed the Jeep, which was driven by a 17-year-old junior operator, stopped at a stop sign, pulled out and struck the bus.

All four people in the Jeep and one person in the school bus were taken to Cape Cod Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police said the junior operator was cited for having illegal passengers in the vehicle.