5 Teens Accused of Stealing from Mall, Fleeing in Stolen SUV

Trumbull police have arrested five teenagers accused of stealing a bag from the Westfield Trumbull Mall then fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Police said a mall employee reported that she was sitting in her car with the window open when a teenager grabbed her bag off the passenger seat and took off in a waiting 2017 BMW SUV.

The SUV had been reported stolen out of New Canaan, where it had been sitting unlocked with the keys inside it.

The teens raced out of the parking lot, nearly hitting several other vehicles, police said. An off-duty officer saw the speeding car and phoned in its direction to dispatch. Police pursued the SUV down Main Street into Bridgeport on and off Route 25, and back into Trumbull, according to police. Officers eventually stopped it on the highway near the Daniels Farm Road exit.

An 18-year-old passenger, identified as Johnny Aspiliare of Hartford, was arrested and charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

Four juveniles in the car were each charged with the same. The driver, a 15-year-old from Waterbury was also charged with reckless operation, engaging in pursuit and other motor vehicle charges.

Three of the juveniles were released to parents. One of them was released to the Waterbury Police Department, which had an active warrant for the 16-year-old’s arrest.

Police said the suspects may be involved in similar crimes in the area. The investigation is ongoing.