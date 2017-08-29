5-Year-Old Girl Killed in Shooting Identified; Autopsy Planned - NECN
5-Year-Old Girl Killed in Shooting Identified; Autopsy Planned

By Tim Jones

    WCSH

    A 5-year-old girl who was fatally shot Monday night in Scarborough, Maine, has been identified as officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. 

    The girl, identified as Elise Dorr, of Belfast, was shot around 7:30 p.m. in her grandparents’ home on Milliken Street, according to state police. 

    She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. 

    Dorr, her parents, Todd and Virginia Dorr, and two older siblings, were at the home at the time of the shooting. The grandparents were away at the time. Both parents have been interviewed by police. 

    No arrests have been made and no charges have been announced.

    An autopsy is scheduled to take place. 

    Published 2 minutes ago

