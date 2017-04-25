5-Year-Old Responsible for Maine Fire, Authorities Say | NECN
5-Year-Old Responsible for Maine Fire, Authorities Say

By Mike Pescaro

    WLBZ

    A 5-year-old caused a fire that displaced six people Monday in Augusta, Maine, investigators say.

    According to the Maine Fire Marshal's Office, the child was playing with matches or a lighter when the fire broke out around 3 p.m. at a three-family home on Mount Vernon Avenue.

    The blaze began on the first floor and left the building uninhabitable. Because it is close to the road, steps are underway to demolish it.

    No one was injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced victims.

    The Augusta Fire Department is reminding parents to keep lighters and matches away from children.

