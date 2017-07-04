50th Anniversary of Popular Independence Day Parade

People come from all over to celebrate the birthday of the United States in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, with that town's parade now in its 50th year.

The Fourth of July parade in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, is in its 50th year, and people come from all over to celebrate our nation's independence and see the amazing show.

It's a tradition of patriotism, pride, pomp and circumstance.

For five decades Chelmsford has been the place to be on the Fourth of July.

"I like seeing all the people wave when they go by, and like, the fire trucks and the horns honking," Abby Bailey of Chelmsford said.

They stake out the prime parade real estate up to two days in advance.

"We always come out here, put our chairs out the night before, like thousands of other people do," said Bill Jouris of Littleton.

"It's special because of what it represents, and it's special because it's a chance for people to stand up and say we think that Fourth of July is an important thing," said Maureen Donnelly, who has been celebrating our independence in Chelmsford since the 1980s.

This community prides itself on a big parade with a small-town feel, honoring the service and sacrifice of those who helped to keep this nation free.

"It's the birthday of our nation," said Vietnam veteran Barry Hartman. "This is the greatest nation on Earth. With all its warts and wrinkles and anything else, it still beats any other nation on this Earth."

As the spectators watched the parade, the police kept them safe, even positioning vehicles along the route of the parade to make sure no other vehicles could enter the parade route.