6-Alarm Fire in Dorchester Spreads to Nearby Homes, Displaces Residents

By Melissa Buja

    Firefighters in Boston are working to determine the cause of a 6-alarm blaze in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

    Crews first responded to a vacant triple decker home at 8 Marie St. at 4 a.m. That home was under renovation, according to fire officials.

    The fire, which reached 6-alarms, quickly spread to 10 Marie St. and another triple decker on nearby Fox Street.

    Firefighters were able to douse the flames at each location a couple hours later.

    Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said crews did a great job responding.

    "It quickly escalated to a 6-alarm fire. We have probably 20 people displaced at this time," Finn said.

    No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting those residents who were displaced.

    Damage to the three buildings combined is estimated at $3 million.

    The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago
