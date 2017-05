The plan to transfer more than 1,000 female federal prisoners from Danbury to Alabama is on hold.

Six inmates at a prison in the area of Plymouth, Massachusetts walked away during work detail at state forest.

Police say that the inmates escaped into the Myles Standish Forest just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three of the inmates were found at 9 p.m. that night near the forest.

Police are still looking for the other three at this time.

No confirmation yet on which prison the prisoners were being held prior to their escape.