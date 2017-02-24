Alarms Crews Responded to When Student Died 'Unfounded'

Six people linked to the death of a UConn student, who was struck by a university fire department vehicle in October, were arrested.

Patrick Callahan, Matthew Moll, Austin Custodio, Dominic Godi, Dylan Morose, Jonathan Polansky were arrested and charged with various counts including permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol and sale or delivery to minors.

Last fall, Jeffny Pally, 19, of West Hartford, was sitting on the ground with her back against a garage bay door at the UConn Public Safety Complex at 126 North Eagleville Road in Storrs when the fire department received a call for service around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

When the bay door Pally was leaning against opened, she fell back onto the ground and a fire department Chevy Tahoe leaving the bay drove over Pally, according to police.Crews from the fire department found Pally around an hour and a half later, when they returned from that call and state police said they were called at 2:48 a.m.

Officials from the medical examiner's office determined she died of blunt injuries to her torso and head and classified her death as an accident.

In January, arrest warrant applications were issued for the people who hosted the off-campus party Pally attended that night on Oct. 16, 2016.

Patrick Callahan, 21, of Mansfield was charged with eight counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol. His bond was set at $2,500.

Matthew Moll, 21, of Mansfield, was charged with eight counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol. His bond was set at $2,500.

Austin Custodio, 21, of Pine Bush, New York, was charged with two counts of sale/delivery to minors. His bond was set at $5,000.

Dominic Godi, 21, of Bolton, was charged with conspiracy to commit sale/delivery of alcohol to minors and possession of alcohol by a minor. His bond was set at $2,500.

Dylan Morose, 22, of Mansfield, was charged with eight counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol. His bond was set at $2,500.

Jonathan Polansky, 22, of Beverly, Massachusetts, eight counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol. His bond was set at $2,500.

Jeffny was a sophomore majoring in allied health and aspired to be a nurse, according to the university. The 19-year-old worked as a resident assistant and was joining a sorority.