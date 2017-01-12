A 6-year-old boy and an adult were injured in two separate pedestrian crashes Thursday in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

The child was getting off a school bus when he was hit. Police say a woman was distracted and didn't stop for the bus.

That boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but he was hospitalized.

The man sustained serious head injuries after he was struck by a car at the intersection of Main Street and Dudley Street.

His condition was not immediately clear.