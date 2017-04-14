6th Day of Deliberations in Aaron Hernandez Trial

The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez will enter its sixth day of deliberations.

Jurors have now deliberated for more than 32 hours over the course of five days without reaching a verdict.

In court Thursday, it was revealed that an Ohio attorney representing New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick called a clerk to inquire about a subpoena he was served in connection with the trial. Belichick reportedly wanted to know if there would be any consequences for not appearing in court. Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez, told Judge Jeffrey Locke his testimony was not "critical to the defense."

"I think he had 24 hours notice [to appear in court]," Baez said. "The reason for the delay on that part was the community where he lived. Our process server was not able to get in numerous times."

The former Patriots tight end is accused of fatally shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez's lawyers told the jury that Hernandez's former friend, Alexander Bradley, shot the men during a dispute over a drug deal

The 27-year-old Hernandez already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.