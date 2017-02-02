7 Arrested in Major Meth Lab Bust

Seven people were arrested Wednesday following a lengthy investigation into a methamphetamine manufacturing operation in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Published 4 hours ago)

Seven people were arrested Wednesday following a lengthy investigation into a methamphetamine manufacturing operation in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Plymouth Police executed a search warrant around 3 p.m. at 55 Spooner St. following what they described as a lengthy investigation into the manufacture and sales of methamphetamine at that location. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Massachusetts State Police also participated in the bust.

During the search of the home, police said they found a sophisticated meth lab, along with many items and materials used in the manufacture of the drug. Also located was a quantity of methamphetamine, illegally possessed pharmaceuticals and psilocybin mushrooms.

The lab and all materials used to manufacture the drug were safely collected and dismantled by DEA agents.

Those arrested included:

Richard Pearson, 41, of 55 Spooner St., Plymouth, for the manufacture and possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. He was held on $100,000 bail.

David Hill, 20, of 3 Dowd Ave., Marshfield, for the manufacture and possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Casey Hamilton, 38, of 32 Pecan Course Trail, Ocala, Florida, for the manufacture and possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. He was held on $10,000 bail.

Stephanie Dubis, 39, of 9 Forest Avenue Court, Plymouth, for the manufacture and possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. She was held on $10,000 bail.

Kianna Pearson, 19, of 55 Spooner St., Plymouth, for the manufacture and possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. She was held on $1,000 bail.

An 18-year-old female, for the manufacture and possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. She was held on $1,000 bail.

A juvenile male, for possession of methamphetamine. He was released on bail and was not found to be directly connected to the manufacturing operation.

Police said additional charges may be forthcoming.

All seven of those arrested are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday morning in Plymouth District Court.