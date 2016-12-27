7 Dogs Being Nursed Back to Health After Surrender to Shelter | NECN
7 Dogs Being Nursed Back to Health After Surrender to Shelter

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    MSPCA/necn

    Seven dogs are being nursed back to health after they were surrendered to Massachusetts animal control officials.

    MSPCA says its Nevins Farm facility in Methuen took in the beagles and harriers after they were surrendered to Lakeville Animal Control.

    Because the shelter has a small staff and limited resources, it couldn't meet the dogs' veterinary needs, which ranged from Lyme disease, dental disease and other health issues, the MSPCA said.

    The dogs were living in an outdoor kennel that kept the safe from the element, but didn't have the comforts of a home, when they were surrendered to the Lakeville shelter after their owner died. As a result, the animals were underweight and under-socialized, according to the MSPCA.

    However, the dogs, which range in age from 5 to 8 years old - are improving by the day with treatments, and officials believe they'll be eligible for adoption in early 2017.

    Those who are interested in adopting these dogs and other animals are encouraged to visit the MSPCA's Nevins Farm location in Methuen, or visit their website.

