Seven teenagers were injured in a single-car crash in Porter, Maine, Tuesday night.

Police say the car veered off Spec Pond Road around 11:45p.m. and slammed into a tree. Five of the occupants were taken to Maine Medical Center. Two women in the car were seriously injured and are still in the hospital.

All of the occupants were either 18 or 19 years old.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though police say alcohol and speed may have been factors.