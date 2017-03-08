7-Year-Old Boy Falls Out of Third Story Window

A 7-year-old boy fell out of a third story window in Hamden on Tuesday.

The boy fell out of a window at an apartment complex in the area of 2390 State Street, Hamden Police Chief Thomas Wydra said.

The boy suffered from a broken leg and is being treated at the hospital.

Wydra said the incident could have been worse because the child barely missed landing on an air conditioning unit on the ground level.

At this point in the investigation, the incident appears to be accidental, police said.

No other details were immediately available.