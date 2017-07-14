71-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Attacker

When a man tried to rob a 71-year-old woman Friday in Canton, Massachusetts, she fought back.

Police say 45-year-old Donald Gardner of Bridgewater attacked Marjorie Elrichman in the parking lot of the Shaw's supermarket on Washington Street.

"When he came up to me behind me, he said, 'I'm going to take your pocketbook.' I turned around and said, 'Oh no, you're not,'" said Erlichman, who did not want to appear on camera. "I took my umbrella and I was whacking him and I kicked him and I punched him and then a very lovely man came to my aid."

Elrichman said she was not afraid to fight back.

"I didn't feel threatened," she said. "First of all, he was shorter than I was. And I'm strong, so I figured I'd give it a good fight."

A man nearby came to Elrichman's aid and helped her fight her attacker.

"He got into his car," Elrichman said. "We were both wrestling with him, and then the next thing I knew, my head was on the ground."

Police say the man who helped Elrichman got the fleeing attacker's license plate. Investigators found the car, with Elrichman's purse, and Gardner was arrested shortly after.

"There was an angel watching over me," Elrichman said.

Gardner was arraigned Friday. He is being held on $50,000 bail.