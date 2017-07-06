74-Year-Old Man Run Over By Own Truck in Falmouth | NECN
74-Year-Old Man Run Over By Own Truck in Falmouth

By Tim Jones

    Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, say a 74-year-old man was seriously injured when he was run over by his own truck Thursday afternoon.

    The victim, a Bridgewater man, was at Falmouth Harbor and was repositioning his truck and boat trailer around 2:17 p.m. During this time he fell out of his truck and was run over by it.

    The truck then rolled towards a farmer’s marker, but stopped ten feet short of it.

    The victim was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

