74-Year-Old Man Run Over By Own Truck in Falmouth

Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, say a 74-year-old man was seriously injured when he was run over by his own truck Thursday afternoon.

The victim, a Bridgewater man, was at Falmouth Harbor and was repositioning his truck and boat trailer around 2:17 p.m. During this time he fell out of his truck and was run over by it.

The truck then rolled towards a farmer’s marker, but stopped ten feet short of it.

The victim was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.