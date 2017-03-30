A 78-year-old woman was critically injured in a head-on crash in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Wednesday evening.

Plymouth police said the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Clark Road.

The driver of the first vehicle, an 83-year-old man, pulled out onto Clark Road and struck another vehicle head-on.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital in unknown condition. His passenger, the 78-year-old, was MedFlighted to a Boston-area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, 17, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.