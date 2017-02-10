81-Year-Old Dies After Going Missing During Winter Storm

An 81-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man who went missing during Thursday’s snowstorm has died.

Manchester police say Jacques Beliveau left his home on Hollyhock Way around 9 a.m. for his daily walk. He was later reported missing.

Beliveau was located around 1 p.m. in the wooded area of Crystal Lake. He was in grave condition when he was found.

Several officers performed CPR and he was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he died Thursday night. Police did not say how he died.