81-Year-Old Dies After Going Missing During Winter Storm | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
School Closings and Delays
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

81-Year-Old Dies After Going Missing During Winter Storm

Manchester police say Jacques Beliveau left his home on Hollyhock Way around 9 a.m. for his daily walk

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE

    An 81-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man who went missing during Thursday’s snowstorm has died. 

    Manchester police say Jacques Beliveau left his home on Hollyhock Way around 9 a.m. for his daily walk. He was later reported missing. 

    Beliveau was located around 1 p.m. in the wooded area of Crystal Lake. He was in grave condition when he was found. 

    Several officers performed CPR and he was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he died Thursday night. Police did not say how he died.

    Published 24 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices