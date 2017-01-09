83-Year-Old Conn. Man Who Left for Store Missing | NECN
83-Year-Old Conn. Man Who Left for Store Missing

    Coventry Police

    A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man in Coventry, police said. 

    Don Minton left his residence on South Street at 11:30 a.m. to go to a store in Bolton, but did not return, his wife told police. 

    Minton has early-onset Alzheimer's and a heart condition that he takes medication for, police said. 

    The 83-year-old was driving a dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe bearing a Connecticut registration #ARBITO. 

    Anyone with informaiton is asked to call Coventry Police at (860) 742-7331. 

