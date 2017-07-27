Elderly Woman Among 2 Charged in Murder for Hire Plot

An 83-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were arrested Thursday in a murder for hire plot, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Pauline Chase and Maurice Temple, both of 455 Old County Road in Plainfield, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder.

Details on the case are limited, but police say the arrests followed an extensive investigation involving state police, Plainfield Police and the drug task force for the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Chase and Temple will be arraigned Friday in the 5th Circuit District Court in Claremont. It was not immediately clear if either had an attorney.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-469-3344.