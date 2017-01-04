Silver Alert Issued for Missing 87 Year Old Last Seen at VA Hospital | NECN
    Silver Alert Issued for Missing 87 Year Old Last Seen at VA Hospital

    By Stephanie O'Connell

      Hubert Piper

      The Naugatuck Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old man.

      Hubert Piper was last seen at the VA Hospital in West Haven around 3 p.m. on January 3rd.

      He is believed to be driving a 2010 white Ford Escape XLT with a CT license plate bearing the letters "PIPR."

      The vehicle was tracked via GPS on Route 8 near the Merrit Parkway around 8:05 p.m.

      Piper is described as a white male, approximately 5'6" tall weighing 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

      He was last seen wearing a blue UConn Huskies jacket.

      Anyone with information is asked to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.

