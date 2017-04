Nine people were injured in a crash in Taunton, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, according to police.

Taunton police say the crash, which involved two vehicles, happened just before 9 a.m. on Highland and Cohannett streets.

Children and adults were hospitalized for minor injuries as a result of the crash, but it's not clear how many of each there were.

The investigation is ongoing.