9 Make it Safely Out of New Haven Multi-Family Home Fire

Nine people, including two children, made it out safely from a multi-family home fire in New Haven. The fire broke out of a three unit home on Rowe Street Wednesday afternoon, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said.

Nine people, including two children, made it out safely from a multi-family home fire in New Haven.

The fire broke out of a three unit home on Rowe Street Wednesday afternoon, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said.

Seven adults and two children were in the home when the fire started but were able to get out. One man suffered from an burn to his arm and was taken to the hospital, Alston said.

Alston noted that wind and cold weather were big factors while fighting this fire because when temperatures are low and winds are strong, it's hard to see the smoke and hard to determine how severe the fire is. Wind will also move the flames very quickly.

Fire officials are now concerned about freezing water on the roads.