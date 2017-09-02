91-Year-Old Killed in 3 Car Pile-up

A 91-year-old man died Saturday afternoon as a result of a three car pileup on Vermont Route 15.

Police are withholding the identification of the man pending notification of his next of kin.

According to police, the man was driving a 1998 Grand Marquis westbound when he drifted over the center line, striking a 2008 Toyota Highlander head-on.

As a result of the collision, the 91-year-old also collided with a 2011 Suburu outback traveling westbound.

All drivers were wearing seat-belts at the time of the crash, but the 91-year-old driver of the Grand Marquis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers received minor or no injuries.

Route 15 and Browns Trace Road in Jericho, Vermont were closed for 3 hours while the scene was cleared.