Police in Rhode Island believe it was a tragic accident that led to the death of two elderly twin sisters.

On Saturday, March 4, Barrington police received reports of an elderly woman lying in the driveway of a home at Opechee Drive. When they arrived, the officers found 97-year-old Martha Williams face down by her car. Inside the garage was her twin sister, Jean Haley.

After further investigation, officers believe Williams fell in the driveway while walking to her car. They say it is likely that Haley tripped and fell on a rug on the floor of a garage while trying to enter the house in an attempt to call for help.

The exact causes of death have not been determined but Barrington police believe the extremely cold temperatures may have been a factor. Police do not suspect any foul play.

Barrington Police Chief John M. LaCross released a statement on the incident which read, “On behalf of the men and women of the Barrington Police Department, our deepest sympathies and condolences are extended to the Haley and Williams’ families during their