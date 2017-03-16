A Bright and Cool St. Patrick's Day Ahead

Today (Thursday): Building clouds, highs near 30 degrees. Overnight Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 20s. Friday: Partly cloudy and fair with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Watch for slick spots early on Thursday, as temperatures start the day in the teens and 20s.

We’ll generally find a blend of sunshine and clouds over the course of the day, with highs in the 20s and 30s across New England. We’ll still find some snow showers in the mountains, but those will taper with time.

St. Patrick’s Day on Friday will be bright and cool, with highs in the 30s.

Changes arrive by the weekend, as a system dives in from the west. The first batch of energy will bring us light rain and snow showers on Saturday since highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

The energy from that first system will then transfer to a developing storm just off the New England coast. If that second storm forms near Cape Cod, we’ll find additional snow near the coast into early on Sunday. If the storm forms farther offshore, we won’t see much of anything on Sunday.

It’s too early to say for certain exactly which solution will play out at this point, so stay tuned for future forecast updates.

Next week, as spring officially arrives, temperatures will briefly pop into the 40s. There’s no major warm ups in the extended forecast, however.