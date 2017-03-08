‘A Day without a Woman’ Protests Push for Gender Equality

Woman across the nation are being encouraged to skip work, school and shopping on International Women’s Day to show the contributions of women in society.
Organizers of “A Day Without a Woman” are encouraging women to show just how critical a role women play in society. In some cities, schools are closed because of the effort.
In Boston, participants are planning events and rallies for the effort. A rally at Downtown Crossing organized by numerous community groups is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Wearing red today is an indicator that a person supports the movement, and some local businesses are rewarding it.
Boston’s Finagle a Bagel, a woman-owned business, is giving out free bagel with cream cheese to anyone wearing red until 10:30am, or until supplies last in their stores.