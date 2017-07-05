A Few More Beautiful Days Before Storms

Today (Wednesday): Fantastic! Highs in the 80s. Overnight Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Thursday: Fair, sprinkle North Country. Highs in the 80s.

We're expecting a couple of more beautiful days. Today high temperatures will climb to 80° with full sunshine.

Clouds steadily increase during the day on Thursday, but most of the day will remain dry. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Locally heavy rain is possible. Temperatures will reach the low 80s on Friday.

A cold front moves in Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers and storms will clear out by mid morning Saturday.

The afternoon looks perfect for the beach. We are expecting another beach day on Sunday with sunny skies and temperatures up to 80°.

More sunshine for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the following week. Temperatures ranging between 80 and 85°.

Humidity begins to increase mid to late week.

Showers and storms return that following Thursday and Friday.

